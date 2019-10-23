COUNCIL chiefs have appointed a developer to build 140 high-quality homes in Lowfield Green.

It will be the first of eight sites included in City of York Council’s biggest house-building programme since the 1970s.

Wates Group, a construction, development and property service, has been contracted to build the new homes.

Councillor Denise Craghill, council executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods, said: “We are delighted that we have secured Wates to build the homes. Their reputation for well-built homes matches our ambition as does their commitment to sustainable construction.”

The landscaped site will have more than an acre of open, public space for people to enjoy and meet their neighbours.

Around it will be built starter and family homes, wheelchair-accessible bungalows and apartments for over-55s.

Forty per cent of the homes will be affordable, half will be council housing and half will be for shared ownership.

The site will also include six self-build plots.