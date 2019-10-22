WORK on a new £2.5 million community sports hall has begun at a North Yorkshire secondary school.

Outwood Academy Easingwold, in York Road, Easingwold, received funding from Hambleton District Council and local football team, Easingwold Town AFC, for the scheme, which includes the new sports hall.

Work has recently begun on the sports hall at the academy’s site, which will bring new sports facilities to both the school and community.

Laura Eddery, Principal at Outwood Academy Easingwold, said: “We are delighted to be announcing the start on the building work on the new exciting sports project.

“Once completed, the project will provide the students and the wider community with excellent facilities to use and will be vital to improving grassroots sport in the area by allowing the community to play a variety of sports in a safe environment.”

The new sports hall will provide a four court facility.

Each changing room will have accessible individual shower cubicles and internal entrances for wet/dry changing.

The academy was also awarded a grant from the Premier League, The Football Association (FA) and the Government’s Football Foundation, to help fund a new 3G pitch.

Peter Nottage, Town Mayor and Chairman of Easingwold Town AFC, said: “I am really looking forward to the construction of the 3G pitch at the school that, along with the new sports hall, it will really enhance the sporting opportunities available in Easingwold.”

The grant will enable the Academy, which is part of Outwood Grange Academies Trust, to benefit and serve sportspeople and sporting teams from around the wider community.