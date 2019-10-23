GIN distillers Sloemotion have pledged their support of the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust by donating 50p from every bottle of their latest creation to the charity.
Sales of the family-run company's limited edition Hedgerow Sloe Gin with winter spices, which is made in Barton-le-Willows, will support the trust’s work.
Joff Curtoys, Sloemotion’s managing director, has a background in conservation with the ethos of Sloemotion respecting the environment.
His passion for wildlife conservation and the environment is at the heart of each decision made at Sloemotion. The business began in the rural surroundings of North Yorkshire where he was proactive in enhancing wildlife habitats on farms. One of the practices was to stop regular cutting of the hedges, resulting in an abundance of sloes; from there the business began.
Yorkshire Wildlife Trust maintains over 100 nature reserves throughout Yorkshire.