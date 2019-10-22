CITY of York Council has revealed it is investigating information received about two York head teachers, who have both taken leave of absence from their schools.

The Press reported yesterday that Dave Brown, head teacher at Clifton Green Primary School, had temporarily stepped down from his post.

The council said then that he was taking a leave of absence for personal reasons, adding: "It is inappropriate for us to comment further.”

But now Maxine Squire, assistant director of education and skills, has said she can confirm that the authority 'has information involving Mr Brown.'

She said she could also confirm that the council had information involving Sara Goyea, head teacher at St Paul’s CE Primary school.

“The information is separately subject to investigation in line with the usual process and it is inappropriate for us comment further," she said. "Both of the schools have put in place appropriate cover and have informed parents."

St Paul's has said in a letter to parents that Mrs Goyea was currently 'taking leave of absence for personal reasons.'

It added: "Christie Waite, assistant head teacher, will be leading the school in Mrs Goyea’s absence. Please be assured that the day-to-day running of the school for your child will be unaffected."

Mrs Goyea has been head teacher at St Paul's since March 2018. She was previously deputy head at Clifton Green Primary School.

Clifton Green has said in a letter to parents that Mr Brown was taking a leave of absence for personal reasons and that deputy head Nicola Jones would be leading the school in his absence, adding: "Please be reassured that the day-to-day running of the school for your child will be unaffected.”

Mr Brown qualified as a teacher in 1993 and had his first job at Tang Hall Primary before going to St Lawrences, and then to Copmanthorpe, where he was deputy head.

He served as head teacher at Heworth Primary from 2005 until 2011, when he took on the post of head teacher at Clifton Green, in Water Lane, Clifton.

Mr Brown has declined to comment and it is understood that Mrs Goyea has also declined to comment.