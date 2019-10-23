PLANS have been unveiled for a new mental health service to be trialled across the north of the city.

The proposals would see treatment take place through appointments in the community - rather than at hospital.

And the scheme could also see a mental health centre open - which may offer access to support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The plans have been outlined just weeks after health bosses confirmed existing “life changing” primary care mental health teams will be axed - less than a year after they were launched.

A report prepared for a City of York Council meeting this afternoon says the mental health pilot would be launched in the north of York at first - in areas including Clifton, Haxby, Wigginton, Huntington, New Earswick, Rawcliffe, Heworth and Strensall.

It says: “York Mental Health Partnership has identified developing a community approach to mental health and wellbeing as one of its top four priorities.

“Mental health and wellbeing needs to be everybody’s business.

"As individuals, as organisations and as communities we need to be doing all we can to help ourselves and others to achieve the best possible levels of mental health and wellbeing that we can.”

Plans include using “community assets” such as the Folk Hall at New Earswick, the new Foss Park Hospital, York St John University and York Explore as part of the programme.

And the report, prepared for the health and adult social care committee, adds that one of the ideas raised at a York conference on mental health in April was to “improve access to services including 24/7 access to community mental health support. Part of this may involve looking to establish a community mental health centre”.

Earlier this month Vale of York CCG (Clinical Commissioning Group) confirmed the Primary Care Mental Health Service – which launched in January – will close due to funding issues. Staff have been given notice.