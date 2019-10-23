YORK is the most active place in the North of England, according to a recent study.
Alongside Bath and Richmond upon Thames, the city is amongst the most active areas in England, according to new analysis of Public Health England fitness statistics.
The study shows that only 13.8% of adults in York are inactive.
Dr Mike Knapton, The British Heart Foundation’s associate medical director, said: “Physical inactivity is one of the most significant global health crises.
“Making physical activity easier and more accessible is of paramount importance if we are to reduce inactivity-related ill health.”
The data also reveals a North-South divide, as 19 of the top 20 areas with lowest prevalence of inactive people are in Southern England.
The least active area, according to the report, is Wolverhampton.