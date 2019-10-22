GUEST houses and glamping sites in York and North Yorkshire are among the 100 winners of the national 2019 ROSE Awards.

Now in their fifth year, the VisitEngland awards recognise accommodation providers who provide outstanding customer service.

The recipients are nominated by VisitEngland quality scheme assessors and are selected from assessor comments along with online feedback from visitors.

The winners include three York accommodation providers: Avondale Guest House, Tower Guest House and The Barn, along with Cundall Lodge Farm in Boroughbridge, Kilburn Guest House and Mont Millais, which are both in Bridlington, Morndyke Shepherds Huts in Thirsk, as well as The North Star Hotel, Flamborough.

The awards showcase England’s variety of high-quality accommodation where owners and employees go the extra mile to make their customers’ visits extra special and cover all types of accommodation from hostels to hotels, self-catering to parks and campsites and from glamping sites to Bed & Breakfast (B&Bs) and guest houses, irrespective of star rating.

VisitEngland director Andrew Stokes said: “England has an outstanding range of accommodation options, from rooms in a 17th century castle in Cornwall to a shepherd’s hut on a working farm in Yorkshire, from an eco-lodge on the Isle of Wight to bustling metropolitan hotels, there really is something for everyone.

“The ROSE Awards highlights those businesses who go above and beyond for their customers, providing the highest levels of customer service and ensuring repeat business, driving visitor growth and boosting local economies.”

The VisitEngland ROSE Awards are being presented at an afternoon tea event at the Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa.