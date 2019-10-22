THE world’s largest network of pet sitters and dog walkers is launching the annual Dog-friendly Pub Awards for the fourth year.

Rover’s Dog-friendly Pub Awards aims to find the UK’s most dog-friendly pub and encourages pubs across the country to welcome four legs as well as two.

Organisers say the awards also aims to promote dog-friendly values across all pubs nationwide - inspiring dog owners in the UK to discover and visit their local pubs.

Eilir and Charles Rogers, landlords at 2018 Dog-friendly Pub Award winner ‘The Dog’ in Suffolk, said: “We know that being dog-friendly is not just the right thing to do, it's good business too. Many of our regular customers come in with their dogs and we’ve even seen a rise in numbers of canine companions in the past year or so.

“Being able to bring your dog to the pub with you is really important,” Rogers continues.

“We’ve had customers in the past who say they’d have to get a dog-sitter or choose somewhere else.”

The top things pubs are now doing to make sure pups are feeling just as loved in pubs as they are at home are:

Doggie drinks: Supplying fresh water and/or dog beer in easy to access bowls to keep pooches hydrated

Snacks: Offering dog treats (perhaps homemade?) as a reward for being a good pup

Snuggle stations: Having somewhere warm and dry for pooches to keep cosy in the colder months, especially if the pub is near a walking route

Cool canines: Ensuring shade under canopies/trees in the warmer months to keep dogs cool and calm

Table Terriers: Allowing dogs to be present whilst you are eating your meal, and not over in a separate area of the pub (and if they do have to stay in a designated dog friendly area, ensure owners can dine there)

Warm welcome: Clear signs outside to show that dogs are indeed welcomed with open arms

The deadline for votes is November 6 and winners will be announced November 20.