AWARDS celebrating the food and drink industry in Yorkshire have opened for entrants.

Chartered accountants Garbutt + Elliott have launched their 2020 Yorkshire Food + Drink Business Awards.

Organisers say the awards highlight the county’s growing position within the national and international marketplace and play a significant role in recognising entrepreneurs and businesses who have played their part.

Yorkshire and the Humber is home to world-renowned food companies as well as the UK’s highest concentration of small businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

There are 15 categories in the awards, five of which are new for 2020.

Tony Farmer, partner at Garbutt + Elliott, said: “With the regional food and drink sector continuing to grow, we are more committed than ever to being part of the movement positioning Yorkshire businesses at the front of the game.

“Alongside the awards themselves we are setting up a new and exciting food and drink business networking group to support the regional industry and to encourage the leading and rising pioneers of the sector.”

The aim is to build new relationships to bring together large and small businesses to foster partnerships and share ideas.

Russell Turner, managing partner, Garbutt + Elliott, said: “Our awards are now firmly fixed in the regional food industry’s calendar.

“What sets them apart is their accessibility.

“Small businesses can enter the same categories as those who have a position in the international marketplace and they have just as much a chance of winning.

“We’re proud to be celebrating 15 categories within the food and drink sector and have a diverse group of judges of exceptional calibre, who will be whittling down the shortlisted businesses.”

Categories include: Yorkshire Food + Drink Ambassador; business of the year below £500,000 turnover; business of the year over £500,000 turnover; Yorkshire Grit; independent retailer of the year (including online); producer of the year; Spirit of Yorkshire (Food + Drink Festival of the year); Yorkshire brand of the year; Heart of Yorkshire - charity of the year; young business of the year; Nourish Yorkshire; Quench Yorkshire; backbone of business award; and innovation of the year.

There will also be an overall business of the year of the year.

Businesses can enter by visiting www.garbutt-elliott.co.uk/food-awards where they can also find out more about the food + drink business network group.

You can also email awards@garbutt-elliott.co.uk or call 01904 464100.