DETECTIVES investigating the death of a man in a North Yorkshire seaside town have named him as 26-year-old Solomon Robinson.

North Yorkshire Police said Soloman, from Scarborough, was found with serious injuries outside Scarborough’s Town Hall on St Nicholas Street at 2am on Sunday and taken to hospital, where he died.

Ten people have been arrested in connection with the incident, including nine men aged 18, 18, 20, 20, 20, 21, 21, 22 and 28 years-old and a 16-year-old boy, the force added.

It said two have been released on conditional bail and the force has been granted a magistrates’ extension to detain and further question the remaining eight.

Detective superintendent Fran Naughton, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “We know that is was busy in the town centre at the time of the stabbing and continue to appeal to anyone who was nearby or has any information to come forward.

“Did you see a group of males congregated outside the Town Hall? Were you passing through or did you notice anyone acting in a manner that was untoward? Have you seen anything on social media which you think could be linked?

“Any information you have could be crucial to our investigation.”

If you can help, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, press option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room or email MajorCrimeUnit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference number 12190193750.