A GHOST trail has returned to York - displaying the work of artists for a third consecutive Halloween season.
Visit York and The York Dungeon have joined forces to create a twilight trail of ghosts around the city.
In total, 26 ghost lamps have been hidden in windows across the city.
Stuart Jarman, general manager of York Dungeon, said: “The ghost search is a wonderful way to engage everybody across York and showcase parts of York’s darkest history.”
Those who complete the trail and uncover the names of every ghost hidden around the city will be able to enter a competition to win a family Annual Merlin Pass at York Dungeon.
Ghost hunters should especially be on the lookout for bright green mini ghosts. Anyone who finds one can hand it in to the York Dungeon to claim free tickets to its experience.
The ghost trail runs until November 1.
A map for the trail can be downloaded online at: www.visityork.org/haunted