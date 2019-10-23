What job would you like to have other than your own?

As I love what I do, I cannot really imagine doing anything else. However I do enjoy helping the younger members of the Firm, passing on my knowledge and experience so perhaps teaching was a route I could have chosen.

Greatest Achievement?

Getting to where I am now. It has not always been easy juggling work with family life and I could not have done it without the support of my husband and children. I do look back sometimes and wonder how I managed it!

What makes you angry?

These things irritate me rather than make me angry:

*Bad manners – there is no excuse for them.

*People not using their common sense – a little can go a long way in solving a difficult problem.

* People being too quick to judge and form opinions without knowing all the facts.

Biggest mistake?

I cannot think of one particular mistake. We all make mistakes at some time or other. The important thing is to know when you have made a mistake, acknowledge this and learn from it.

I am concerned that the next generation are sometimes frightened to make mistakes and it holds them back. Making the odd (hopefully not too costly) mistake is all part of developing and moving forward.

What would make life complete?

Seeing my children achieve their goals and ambitions. My two boys have always said I ought to write a book so perhaps when I have more time …

Why do you make a difference?

I would like to think that we can help people at often difficult or stressful times in their lives by providing straightforward, practical advice in a way that they can easily understand. Client care is very important to us.

We here at Pearsons & Ward like to feel that we are a valuable part of our local community – they can trust and rely on us.

Epitaph

The glass was always half full!

