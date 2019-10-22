A DOUBLE bill of comedy will bring some autumn cheer to East Yorkshire next month.

Outside the Box, by JPS Yates, is a one-act play satirising office life where the office workers are nursery toys. This will be followed by a potted pantomime show. In Forty Winks Beauty, written by Richard Tydeman, the star is awakened not by the prince, who is late, but by Charley Prince, a teddy boy! Luckily the day is saved, albeit unwittingly, by the wicked fairy Maud.

The shows will be performed by the Market Weighton Community Players.

Director Noreen Thorp said: “We read through Outside the Box in the summer and felt such satire reflected the British tradition. Forty Winks Beauty gives an alternative sort of pantomime with the challenge for the cast of keeping the rhyme going. They’re both quite short plays and great fun to watch.”

The comedies will run for four performances from November 7 to 9 at Shiptonthorpe Village Hall, with evening shows at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are £7 on November 7 and £8 for all other performances, from the Paper Shop on High Street, Market Weighton, by phone on 07734 226667, reserving by email: marketweightoncommunityplayers@gmail.com, or on the door.