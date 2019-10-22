THE family of a York woman who died from an undiagnosed heart condition, aged just 20, is planning to hold a cardiac screening event for about 200 local young people at York Racecourse.

Eleanor Keeler died after collapsing while out jogging 10 years ago while studying at the University of Pennsylvania as part of a history degree at University College London.

Her family has since raised £25,000 for the charity CRY, Cardiac Risk in the Young, and her mother Annette, of Copmanthorpe, recently took part in a fundraising walk in Durham.

CRY says that at least 12 people aged 35 and under die suddenly from a previously undiagnosed heart condition every week in the UK, most with no warning signs, and cardiac screening events were vital.

A spokeswoman said the two-day York event, for 200 people aged 14-35, would be staged on February 22 and 23 at the racecourse, where the Keelers had previously raised about £15,000 through a huge Ball in Eleanor’s memory. “Places will be available to book from November at www.testmyheart.org.uk,” she said.

She added that Eleanor had "made her name" aged just 10 when she used first aid training she’d learned at the 1st Copmanthorpe Brownies to save her father’s life, after he had collapsed at home with a severe case of encephalitis, and received a North-East England Chief Commissioner’s Award.

Annette said she took part in the Durham walk every year in Eleanor’s memory, adding: "We always use the occasion to reflect upon the life of a wonderful daughter. Time does not heal, the anniversary just falls further away.”

CRY chief executive Dr Steven Cox praised the Keelers, saying: "It takes great courage to see beyond your own grief to fundraise and raise awareness – to help stop others from ever having to go through the same devastating experience.”