A PAEDOPHILE is today in prison awaiting sentence after a jury convicted him of 13 charges of sexual abuse of a North Yorkshire girl.
Carl John Seed, 34, denied 11 charges of rape, one of attempted rape and four of sexual assault.
After hearing from both the girl and Seed, the jury at York Crown Court convicted him on all charges except three rapes.
The prosecution will not seek a retrial on the three charges the jury could not reach verdicts on.
Seed, formerly of Aston Terrace, Bramley, was remanded in custody.
After thanking the jury, Judge Simon Hickey told the barristers he had been given a social services document about the girl.
“She says what she really wanted above all... what the jury has found, is to be believed,” he said. “She has been.”
Seed will be sentenced on November 1.
