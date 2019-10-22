ROADWORKS to upgrade a city centre junction could get the go-ahead - with plans to improve pedestrian crossings and cycle lanes.

The signals at the junction between Lord Mayor’s Walk and Monkgate are set to be revamped as part of a City of York Council programme.

But the scheme could also see one of the two lanes of traffic in Monkgate removed to create a wider cycle route.

And the pedestrian crossings would also be improved - as well as a new uncontrolled crossing point being created in front of Monkgate Bar.

The £280,000 scheme could be approved by Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, at a meeting on Thursday.

A report prepared for the meeting says: “The carriageway at this junction is in very poor condition and these works provide an ideal opportunity to carry out resurfacing.

“Modelling shows that this option has no significant impact upon journey times or delays for vehicular traffic.

“Widening of the cycle lane on Monkgate is seen as a positive change for cyclists that has no significant drawback.”

The cycle lane in Monkgate will be widened to 1.5m at the junction to make it safer and the pedestrian islands on both roads will be made bigger. The whole junction would also be resurfaced and relined.

The report warns there will be delays while work is carried out, adding that signal renewal projects “inevitably mean a certain level of work on the highway, with an associated level of delay and disruption to pedestrians and vehicular traffic”. But roadworks will be scheduled to cause as few delays as possible.

The meeting takes place at 2pm at West Offices.