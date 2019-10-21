A HEAD teacher at a school in York has temporarily stepped down from his post.

In a letter to parents, Clifton Green Primary School said that Dave Brown was currently taking a leave of absence for "personal reasons".

The letter said: “We are writing to inform you that Mr Brown, head teacher, is currently taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.

“Nicola Jones, deputy head teacher, will be leading the school in Mr Brown’s absence.

“Please be reassured that the day-to-day running of the school for your child will be unaffected.”

A spokesman for City of York Council said: “Mr Brown is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons and it is inappropriate for us to comment further.”

Mr Brown qualified as a teacher in 1993 and had his first job at Tang Hall Primary before going to St Lawrences, and then to Copmanthorpe, where he was deputy head.

He served as head teacher at Heworth Primary from 2005 until 2011, when he took on the post of head teacher at Clifton Green, which is situated in Water Lane, Clifton.

Mr Brown was contacted by The Press to be given opportunity to comment but declined to do so.