A YORK hospice's annual Christmas Fair returns next month, and will be full of festive fun.

St Leonard’s Hospice's fair will be held on November 24 at the Railway Institute on Hamilton Drive in Acomb, from noon to 4pm.

There will be games and prizes, a tombola and a raffle, entertainment from a choir, as well as festive refreshments. There will also be two donkeys and an appearance from Father Christmas, on his sleigh.

The event raises thousands of pounds each year to support patient care.

Sarah Atkinson, event team lead at the hospice, said: “We’d love to see lots of people on 24 November – there’s loads going on so please join us for a festive fun day to raise funds for the hospice. Planning is in full flow, and the summer events have depleted our stock of raffle and tombola prizes so if anyone has unwanted bottles or items to donate that would be much appreciated, as well as any festive baking for our ever-popular cake stall.”

For more details, visit: www.stleonardshospice.org.uk/xmasfair