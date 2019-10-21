WALKERS took part in a ramble along the Yorkshire Wolds Way and raised hundreds of pounds for BBC Children in Need.
Organisers of Walking for Health in Market Weighton offered people a five-mile and a two-mile walk along the National Trail.
The sponsored walk attracted 45 people and is expected to have raised around £500 for Children in Need.
Organiser Barry Sedgwick said: "I am delighted with the result. A great effort especially on such a rainy day, and I would like to thank all those 45 walkers and 8 well-behaved dogs who turned up, enthusiastically walked in the wet and gave their time and money, along with others in Market Weighton, to help children in need in the UK. Well done all."