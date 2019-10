SKYGAZERS are set for some celestial fireworks as Earth passes through an area of space "littered" with the debris of Halley's Comet.

The Orionid meteor is active throughout October, but is expected to peak at around 11:30pm on October 21, producing 20 or so meteors every hour.

Most people across the UK will get the chance to view the phenomenon, the weather forecasters have predicted.

Locally, the forecast is for 'light cloud' meaning there is a chance residents will be able to see it.

The phenomenon gets its name from the Orion constellation - which is one of the brightest groups of stars in the sky.

Anna Ross, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, told the PA news agency: "Meteors will be visible all over the sky but they will appear to originate from close to the star Betelgeuse in the constellation of Orion, which will be in the east of the sky during that peak time."

Meteoroids from Halley's Comet strike the Earth's atmosphere at a speed of 148,000mph, burning up in streaking flashes of light.

Ms Ross told PA: "As both the Earth and Halley's comet have elliptical orbits around the Sun, these two intersect twice per year.

"This causes not only the Orionids, but also the Eta Aquarids meteor shower in May."

The Orionids will be visible in both northern and southern hemispheres until November 7.

Ms Ross said: "For the best chances to spot the Orionids, find a dark area of clear sky and allow around 20 minutes to let your eyes adapt to the dark.

"It may also be advisable to lie down as you will be looking up for a long time."