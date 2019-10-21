A FREE seminar is being held in York to help teachers keep youngsters safe online.
The digital safeguarding event, hosted by Vital York Limited, will bring together speakers from the Yorkshire and Humber Cyber Crime Unit, national charity The Children’s Society and Smoothwall, a pioneering provider of digital safety technology.
Targeted at schools, academies, colleges and multi-academy trusts, the event will focus on the changing digital landscape, staying safe online and how best to use technology and solutions to keep young people safe and well in a digital world.
Managing Director Steve Pattison, said: “At Vital York, we are passionate about using education technology to enhance, engage and empower children and young people and their teachers. We are also very keen to ensure that colleagues are kept up-to-date with the changes in technology and the digital landscape and the risks that these changes can pose for young people. This event will focus on digital monitoring and how, through working in partnership with schools, academies, MATs and external agencies, we can all have a more child-centred approach to student safety.”
It will take place at Ebor Business and Training Centre in York on Tuesday, November 5, 9.30am – 3pm. Tickets are free. Book here: https://vitalyork.zohobackstage.eu/DigitalSafeguarding