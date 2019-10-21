A GROUP of 44 fundraisers who completed the Yorkshire Marathon wearing an 85ft long Viking boat costume hope to have set a new world record.
The team entered the marathon in and around York on Sunday aiming to achieve a new Guinness World Record for ‘fastest marathon in a 40-person costume’. They smashed the previous record of 8.5 hours by crossing the finish line in around six hours and 30 minutes.
The stunt was being organised by Shipton-by-Beningbrough based events company Rat Race Adventure Sports.
Rat Race founder Jim Mee says the team are now waiting for official confirmation of a new record being set.
Jim and the Rat Race team also raised around £10,000 for their partner charity - Children With Cancer UK.