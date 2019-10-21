A BURGLAR chased through the city centre by a pub goer has been given a community order.

Philip Noble, 39, smashed his way into Browns department store, York, at 11.30pm on September 12 and took fragrances worth £938, said Martin Butterworth, prosecuting.

A customer leaving the Roman Baths pub in St Sampson’s Square saw Noble crouching by a display inside the nearby store and pursued him as he made his escape.

As Noble cycled away he shouted to the pub goer: “I am going to kill you, I am going to kill you,” said Mr Butterworth.

Although Noble got away, he was traced through bloodstains he left at the scene.

For Noble, Craig Robertson said he had not made the death threats.

Noble, of St Monica’s Garth, Easingwold, pleaded guilty to burglary.

York magistrates gave him a 12-month community order with an eight-week nightly curfew from 8pm to 7am, 150 hours’ unpaid work and was ordered to do 20 days’ rehabilitative activities. He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Mr Butterworth said the witness was leaving the pub with a friend when he heard a noise, looked at the department store and saw Noble crouching inside.

He took a photo of him on his mobile phone and then saw him run out of the door.

“It was apparent the man had gone into the premises by smashing glass in the door,” he said.

Noble caused £2,500 damage. He had served at least one prison sentence for commercial burglary.

Mr Robertson said Noble had not committed crimes for two years.