AN EVENING of dinner and dancing will raise funds for a local charitable foundation.

The Three Bears Foundation is holding its charity ball on November 16 from 6.30pm at Novotel York.

All proceeds will go towards the fight against pancreactic cancer.

The foundation was set up in memory of York resident Jane Burn by her husband Mark and their son Chris.

Mark and Chris formed the foundation after Jane died from pancreatic cancer in late 2017.

Tickets for the charity ball cost £49.50 and the dress code is black tie and posh frocks.

For more information, phone Mark on 07715 051995 or email him at porridge@threebears.org.uk