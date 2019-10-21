A SMALL design business in York is preparing for expansion as it moves to a new, larger store.



Just Smile Designs, owned and run by Kerry Esltob, will open a new store in Bootham early next month (November).



Kerry, 30, said: “It’s very exciting opening up in a new location, it almost doesn’t feel real. It is definitely a big step up for the business.”



Kerry, who studied for a diploma in fine arts at York College, is now an illustrator and uses her work to create various products and then places her designs onto them.



Her shop sells greetings cards, wedding invitations, cake toppers, signs, notebooks, prints, mugs, badges, wrapping paper, pocket mirrors, homeware and party decorations.



All of the illustrations on the products sold in-store are drawn by Kerry.

She said: “Since I can remember, I’ve always been creative, making paper clothing for my dolls and drawing my favourite TV characters. I have an obsession with drawing flowers and anything floral.”



Just Smile Designs currently operates from a shipping container unit in Spark:York, where it has been based since May of last year.



The business originally started with online sales. However, Kerry then decided she would prefer to operate out of a store, so chose to hire a section of a 40ft container in Spark:York.



Once sales began to grow, the business was then given its own 20ft container in the area. Kerry has now decided to venture into operating from her own building as demand has continued to increase for her products.



She said she has been using social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, to promote the new store. However, she has also been spreading the message through word of mouth and distribution of leaflets.



Kerry will be continuing to illustrate in the new store as she will create her own studio space in-store. For further information on the business and its products, visit the website at: https://justsmiledesigns.co.uk/