PUPILS and teachers at a primary school near Selby are benefitting from improved facilities, thanks to a building project completed over the summer.
A £250,000 scheme, which was funded by North Yorkshire County Council’s Schools Capital Programme, has provided new toilets and an adjoining cloakroom at Cliffe VC Primary School.
The project has also enabled the two adjoining classrooms to expand into the space taken up by the old facilities.
Headteacher, Adam Blackwood, said: “Despite the ever-increasing budget pressures on education spending we are pleased to have secured funding from our local authority.
"The scheme has transformed the teaching and learning environment and given us some much needed additional communal spaces. Our pupils are thrilled with the improvements."
The project was designed by Align Property Partners and constructed by Tom Willoughby Ltd.
County Councillor, Mike Jordan, member for the South Selby division, said: "As a school governor, I have been pressing for this for some time and I am very pleased with the outcome."