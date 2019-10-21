AN “inspirational” York man, who used to be homeless, has scooped a prestigious national award for being a supportive role model to young musicians.

Neil Card won the Inspirational Music Leader accolade at the Youth Music Awards.

The 35-year-old was homeless for four years before joining Tang Hall Smart, a social enterprise, based at The Centre@Burnholme, on York’s Mossdale Avenue.

He is now the company’s musical and production director, company secretary, as well as its business and finance manager.

He teaches on programmes including Smart-Ways, a music-making project partially funded by Youth Music, that works with 16 to 25-year-olds with learning disabilities and multiple entrenched needs.

Neil said: “The award ceremony was wonderful, very glamorous and a bit overwhelming.

“I was surprised when my name was called out. I feel honoured to receive the award as it recognises the work we do at Tang Hall Smart working with young people who have barriers and disadvantages to face.”

Sue Williamson, who is the managing director at Tang Hall Smart, and who had put Neil’s name forward, said: “We are all delighted and so proud of Neil – there is no one like him, and no one more deserving to accept the award on behalf of music teachers and leaders across the country.”

The first-ever Youth Music Awards was held last week and during Youth Music’s 20th anniversary year.

Among the prizes for winners and nominees in the 12 categories are one-to-one sessions or mentoring with artists across the music industry including Newton Faulkner, George the Poet, and Youth Music Ambassadors Bicep.