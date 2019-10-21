RESIDENTS across North Yorkshire are being urged to give their views on how the county council should prioritise its ambitions.
The annual review of the council plan influences how the council budget is managed. People can help to shape the development of the council plan by taking part in the Your Services, Your Say consultation online at www.northyorks.gov.uk/yourservicesyoursay.
North Yorkshire County Council leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “The council plan sets out our priorities and actions for the next four years and explains how we intend to deliver services that meet the needs of people in North Yorkshire.
“Despite a decrease in government funding, demand in key areas such as adult social care and services for children with special educational needs continues to increase both in North Yorkshire and across the UK. As a result, we have to look to deliver our services in different ways, to address the challenge of doing more with less.
“I would urge people to share their views on the areas on which they think we should focus our resources against a backdrop of ongoing austerity.”
The deadline for people to take part in the consultation is November 18.