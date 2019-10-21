THE 2019 York Community Pride Awards celebrated the city's unsung heroes in a glittering ceremony at York Racecourse.

The awards are organised jointly by The Press and City of York Council, and the main sponsor is Benenden Health.

Here is a gallery of pictures from the event by photographer David Harrison.

2019 York Community Pride Awards winners

Spirit of Youth

Olivia Cupaiolo

Child of the Year - sponsored by Saville Group

Ellie Rawling, Frankie Adams and Will Cropper

School of the Year

Headlands Primary

Teacher of the Year

Ed Poxon

Health Service Hero - sponsored by Hungate York

Mike Proctor

Sporting Hero - sponsored by York Racecourse

Rich Cadden

Good Neighbour of the Year

Michael and Debbie Embleton

Person of the Year - sponsored by Benenden Health

Sean Coxhead

Volunteer of the Year - sponsored by Aviva

Andy Webster

Public Sector Hero - sponsored by City of York Council

Carl Wain

Charity Fundraiser of the Year - sponsored by Pryers Solicitors

Gemma Lumley

Best Community Project - sponsored by Joseph Rowntree Foundation

Choose 2 Youth