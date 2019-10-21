THE 2019 York Community Pride Awards celebrated the city's unsung heroes in a glittering ceremony at York Racecourse.
The awards are organised jointly by The Press and City of York Council, and the main sponsor is Benenden Health.
Here is a gallery of pictures from the event by photographer David Harrison.
2019 York Community Pride Awards winners
Spirit of Youth
Olivia Cupaiolo
Child of the Year - sponsored by Saville Group
Ellie Rawling, Frankie Adams and Will Cropper
School of the Year
Headlands Primary
Teacher of the Year
Ed Poxon
Health Service Hero - sponsored by Hungate York
Mike Proctor
Sporting Hero - sponsored by York Racecourse
Rich Cadden
Good Neighbour of the Year
Michael and Debbie Embleton
Person of the Year - sponsored by Benenden Health
Sean Coxhead
Volunteer of the Year - sponsored by Aviva
Andy Webster
Public Sector Hero - sponsored by City of York Council
Carl Wain
Charity Fundraiser of the Year - sponsored by Pryers Solicitors
Gemma Lumley
Best Community Project - sponsored by Joseph Rowntree Foundation
Choose 2 Youth