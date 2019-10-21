A VILLAGER has told how she and other residents were woken by a 'massive' bang like a bomb going off when thieves targeted a bank's ATM in a village near York.
The attempted theft happened at Barclays Bank in Main Street, Heslington, in the early hours of last Wednesday but was not publicised by police at the time.
The resident told The Press: "It sounded like a bomb." She said the bank's front door and cashpoint appeared to have been blown out, and she had seen the would-be thieves 'screeching up the road in a car.'
North Yorkshire Police said today that at about 2am last Wednesday, the force had received reports of a damaged cash machine in Main Street, Heslington.
"Officers responded but the suspects had made off by the time police arrived," said a spokesman.
"It is believed that the suspects failed to get away with any cash.
"A search and forensic tests were conducted and the investigation remains ongoing."
