TWO more people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing of a man in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police said the 26-year-old victim was found with serious injuries outside Scarborough's Town Hall on St Nicholas Street at 2am on Sunday. He was taken to hospital where he died, the force added.

It said that five men aged between 18 and 21 and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the incident shortly after.

A seventh person, a man aged 20, was arrested at 8.40pm on Sunday in the town, and an eighth person, a man aged 28, was arrested this morning (October 21), the force said.

All eight people remain in custody for questioning and officers remain at the scene today as the investigation continues.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton of North Yorkshire Police urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

He said: “We will be continuing enquiries in Scarborough while our investigation into the death continues and people in the local community are likely to notice an increased presence of police officers in the area while it is carried out.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to contact North Yorkshire Police with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem. We’d also appeal to any taxi drivers or motorists who were driving through the town in the early hours of Sunday morning who may have dash-cam footage to share this vital information with us.

“This was an isolated incident and we are working hand in hand with the local Neighbourhood Policing Team to conduct this investigation and offer support and reassurance to local residents within the community."

Anyone who can help should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, press option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room or email MajorCrimeUnit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

North Yorkshire Police said it is not in a position to release the identity of the man who has died.

Quote reference number 12190193750 when passing on information.