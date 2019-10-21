A MOTHER of a young girl who was knocked down by a bus in York city centre said it "could have been so much worse," and has thanked everyone who helped.

Gillian Lister's daughter Ellie was hurt in the crash on Piccadilly shortly before 4.30pm on Saturday, which involved a First bus.

Although Ellie suffered some cuts and bleeding around her adrenal gland, her mother said "there is not one broken bone in her body."

North Yorkshire Police said, despite initial concerns, the girl's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

In an open Facebook post, Gillian has revealed how the collision happened.

She said: "Ellie ran out in to the road, in front of a bus, and got knocked down.

"She's got some bleeding around her adrenal gland, her face is really grazed and she has a big laceration in her forehead.

"She got airlifted to LGI and Dan and I got blue lighted over by the police." Gillian then listed her thanks to everyone who helped, including "the bus driver, for your fast reaction times, and I'm terribly sorry this ever happened."

She added: "Thank you to my parents for comforting both kids, and my dad for going in the helicopter with Ellie so she wasn't alone and scared.

"Thank you to the off duty doctor, nurse and paramedic for supporting my parents, and the kids, and looking after them.

"Thank you to the police for their rapid response and support, and to the air ambulance for its speedy arrival and for taking care of my child.

"Thank you to Dan, for being there when I went to bits.

"Thank you to my brother for being there, and supporting us all.

"Thank you to the people on the scene who took the time to comfort my terrified eldest daughter."

In addition, Gillian thanked the people who have offered their "kind words, support and love."

She also said: "And thank you to whatever guardian angel or deity is looking over my child because there is not one broken bone in her body, and it could have been so much worse."

North Yorkshire Police has thanked members of the public in York who stepped in to help at the scene of the crash.

It said the young girl involved was taken to hospital by air ambulance and, despite initial concerns, her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. She continues to receive care and is currently responding very well, the force added.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We would like to thank members of the public in York who assisted at the scene. This was clearly a distressing incident for those involved and for those who witnessed the collision. If you have been affected we urge you to ask for support either from a professional service or friends and family.

"We would also like to thank the ambulance crews and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance for their quick response and the fantastic care they provided to the child and her family."

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. Quote reference number NYP-19102019-0387.

On Sunday, a First Bus spokesperson commented: "I can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident yesterday.

"First York staff attended the scene and provided assistance. We continue to support the police with their enquiries.

"Our thoughts are with the injured pedestrian and their family, and we are also supporting our bus driver, who was understandably shaken by the incident."