THE 72nd Pocklington Chrysanthemum Show will add a splash of colour to Burnby Hall in Pocklington next month.
Taking place on November 2, there will be a range of classes, including fruit and vegetables, baking, photography and handicrafts, as well as chrysanthemums.
Entries can be entered up until 10.30am on the Saturday morning and staging can take place on the Friday from 4.30pm to 7.50pm or Saturday from 7.30am to 10.45am. The show is open to the public from 1.30pm and closes at 5pm.
Prizes will be presented.
Call Sheila Smith on 01759 304036 for more details.
