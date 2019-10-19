A SERIOUS collision in York city centre has led to the closure of Piccadilly.
The area outside Spark is closed, and drivers and members of the public are being urged to stay away while emergency services work at the scene.
Piccadilly in York is currently closed around the area outside Spark, following a serious collision. Drivers & members of the public are urged to avoid the area while emergency services work at the scene.— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) October 19, 2019
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called along with road ambulances, and First Buses have been diverted.
@BBCYork @BBCLookNorth serious accident on #Piccadilly #york . Believed to involve a bus and a pedestrian. No further details at the minute. @YorkshireAirAmb tried to land but had to try to land elsewhere pic.twitter.com/jek8JRtQ91— Elly Fiorentini (@ellyfyork) October 19, 2019
Comments are closed on this article.