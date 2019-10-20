VOLUNTEERS guides have been praised for helping to boost school visits to the Yorkshire Air Museum.
The number of students going to the Elvington attraction has risen by 300 per cent this year, triggering an appeal for more helpers to join the team.
Sandrine Bauchet, administration and volunteers manager, said: “Our guiding team have become a tremendous asset to the museum over the past year, but it is not just a ‘one way’ relationship. We know that our guides derive an immense amount of personal satisfaction from their role, especially with our school visits. It becomes a mutually rewarding interaction and there is always the odd question from a bright pupil that inspires our team to learn more themselves.”
Volunteers are needed who are comfortable engaging with young visitors as well as weekend guides.
To join, contact Sandrine on 01904 608595 or e-mail museum@yorkshireairmuseum.org