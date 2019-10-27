YORKSHIRE Water is carrying out work at a cost of £1 million to replace an ageing sewer pipe.

The pipe being replaced goes from Shipton Road sewage pumping station to a location near Rawcliffe Wastewater Treatment Works within the Rawcliffe Park and Ride.

It needs replacing to minimise the risk of future pollution and flooding.

The new pipe will be laid between the A19 and Shipton Road to the junction with Manor Lane and to the entrance of the Park and Ride. There will be no impact on A19 traffic and no traffic management is necessary for the access points to the Park and Ride.

To ensure the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, a short section of the cycle lane and footpath adjacent to the Park and Ride will closed for approximately three weeks between January and February.

The work starts tomorrow, Monday 21 October, and is expected to be completed by the end of March 2020.

The company’s partners Mott McDonald Bentley will be undertaking the work between 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday and occasionally later times or on a weekend.

No work will be completed over Christmas and New Year holidays.