THIEVES broke into a car in York and stole a bike from inside.

Police say a silver Ford Fiesta in Hartoft Street in Fulford had its offside front window smashed between 10.30pm on Thursday and 7am on Friday.

A blue ON-ONE mountain bike was then taken.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information.

There are no descriptions of suspects at the moment.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Michael Parker. Or E-mail Michael.parker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.