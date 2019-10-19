A MAN has died after coming off an historic bridge in North Yorkshire.
Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area as emergency services work at the scene of the incident at Valley Bridge in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted just after 2pm today, Saturday, asking people to stay away and saying they were trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding the man's death.
The high level bridges the A165 over the town's Valley Ravine.
Emergency Services are at the scene of an incident at Valley Bridge in Scarborough. A man has come off the bridge and has died. Officers are working at the scene to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death.— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) October 19, 2019
Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.
