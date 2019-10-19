A WEEK of family activities aims to show off the autumn season at its best at Beningbrough Hall this half-term.

The National Trust property, north of York, has created a programme to showcase its vast and varied collection of trees.

From Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, November 3 (closed Monday), families can follow a brand new tree trail while there will be changing daily activities including leafy art, stories, den building, broomstick making and (nearly) naked tree walks.

Visitor experience assistant Julia Lofthouse said: “Many National Trust gardens and parklands are home to some of the most wonderful trees and we enjoy helping visitors to really explore them. For this school holiday we’ve put together lots of fun family activities to share our love of the Beningbrough trees and intended to keep children of all ages entertained over half term.”

Children are being invited to be a Beningbrough tree detective and follow the trail on the hunt for weird and wonderful trees around the garden.

They can also make a leafy bird’s nest from natural materials upstairs in the hayloft at the artrageous workshops on Sunday and Thursday, while Tuesday is Bushcraft day with den building and bark rubbing.

Join a story on Wednesday and Friday and work with witches and wizards of all sizes in the American Garden to create broomsticks from some of the magical trees on Wednesday ready for any trick or treating you might do on Halloween itself.

Visitors over half term will be the first to see the new outdoor exhibition Winter Wildlife in Print by Gerard Hobson as they explore the gardens and indoors in the Hayloft. Combing print with linocuts, the artist has created a series of fourteen installations showing local wildlife in their natural environment. The winter exhibition will run through winter opening hours until early March 2020.

It’s also the final week to see the current exhibition in the Saloon Galleries, Yorkshire: Achievement, Grit and Controversy, with 25 Yorkshire icons and artists celebrated over three historic rooms on the first floor of the hall, head inside before this closes on November 3.

Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens is open for half term every day (except on Mondays) from Saturday 26 October to Sunday 3 November, 10.30am – 5.30pm.

Free entry to National Trust members and under-fives, otherwise normal admission.