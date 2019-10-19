AN OPTICIANS has kicked off its support of a junior football club by sponsoring its new shirts for the 2019/2020 season.
The Specsavers store in Low Ousegate, York, hopes its backing of Tockwith Juniors FC under 7s will encourage players to check their sight.
Deryck Watts, store director, said: "We’re delighted to be supporting our local grassroots football team in the area. I hope the partnership will encourage players and parents alike to maintain their own sight health to make sure they keep their eye on the ball. Whilst the Tockwith Juniors players are accustomed to often gruelling footie matches, our tests only take half an hour, so there’s no excuse not to get them tested.’