Police are appealing for information to help locate a wanted man.

Michael Stephen Hughes, 45, failed to notify police of his whereabouts, in breach of notification requirements of the sex offenders’ register.

Hughes was convicted of sexual assault in February 2016 and jailed, after he attacked a 16-year-old girl who was in bed with her boyfriend, in the West Yorkshire area.

He attended Fulford Road Police Station in York in June 2019 and signed the sex offenders’ register. However, he did not return the following week, in breach of the requirements.

Hughes is of no fixed address, but has links to the West Midlands, West Yorkshire and London areas. He is not believed to be in York or North Yorkshire. Police have been making extensive enquiries nationally to locate him.

Hughes has used aliases including Michael (Mick), Mark, Malcolm and Luke, with a combination of second names Hughes, Howard, Simmons or Walker. He is also known to use the rail network to move around the country.

Members of the public should not approach Hughes, as he has used violence, but if you see him, dial 999.

If you have information about where he might be, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote reference number 12190111661 when passing information.