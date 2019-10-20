PARENTS of school children across York currently in Year 6 are reminded that applications for secondary schools places for next year should be made before midnight on October 31.
For pupils in Year 6 – the last year of primary school – parents and carers can apply for a maximum of five schools and City of York Council recommends that at least one preference should be the catchment school.
All details and answers to frequently asked questions can be found on the council website.
The guide contains information on school admissions and appeals processes as well as information on admissions statistics, oversubscription criteria and other information for parents and carers.
Councillor Ian Cuthbertson, executive member for Children, Young People and Education, City of York Council, said: “Last year, 91.5 per cent of pupils in the secondary school admission round secured their first preference. Our staff have worked hard to ensure that our schools have enough places for all applicants and we will let students know about their allocated school on National Offer Day on March 2 next year.”
To find out more, visit www.york.gov.uk/guideforparents.
For more detailed information about secondary schools, please email: education@york.gov.uk or call 01904 551 554.