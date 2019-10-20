YOUNG people aged 11-18 across North Yorkshire, Teesside and County Durham can now access a website offering free online counselling and emotional wellbeing support.

Kooth, from digital mental health provider, XenZone, gives young people instant access to emotional and wellbeing advice and support whenever and wherever they need it.

The Kooth service has been commissioned by local mental health provider Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) as part of its commitment to provide early mental health guidance and support through digital provision.

Chris Davis, TEWV head of service for children and young people, said: “Being able to have a presence online to provide advice and guidance to young people in our area is essential in helping drive forward mental health provision.”

Young people can register on Kooth without having to provide personal details such as their name or address. It provides a safe and non-judgemental place for them to talk, connect and chat with others and know they are not alone.

The service can be accessed at: www.kooth.com