POLICE want to speak to a man in connection with an alleged theft from a bus in York.
It is said to have happened on the 415 Arriva bus - which travels from Selby to York - at around 7.15pm on August 27.
The service arrived at 7.15pm at the York Piccadilly bus stop, and the force said that the victim accidentally left a wallet on a seat before a member of the public handed it into the driver.
However, police said another man who was not related to or with the victim, claimed the wallet from the driver. The male is not thought to have tried handing the wallet back to the victim.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
