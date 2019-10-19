THERE is a new place for people to pick their pumpkins near York.
Kellington Lane, in Eggborough, Goole, is now host to more than 76,000 pumpkins - produced by Poskitt M H farmers.
The farmers began growing strawberries last summer but their new initiative focuses on growing more than 500,000 pumpkins - over the summer and autumn season - in order to supply local supermarkets in the area.
The farmers are now supplying supermarkets such as Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury's and various independent stores in the area and around York.
Residents have been able to collect pumpkins since October 13, and can continue to until Halloween on October 31.
Pumpkin prices start from £1, and vary depending on size. And the opening times for the farmer's field are from 10.30am until 5.30pm between October 12 and October 30.