A YOUNGSTER who has claimed the prize for Miss Teen, York, will go on to compete at a national level.
Julia Wilson, 18, has lived in the city since she was born and will now go on to compete in the Miss Teen GB finals.
Julia, who is studying English literature and history at York St. John University, said: “I feel extremely honoured to be representing my city at the finals.”
Julia, explained how her goal is to hopefully win the overall competition and set an example.
She said: “I am looking to encourage the importance of education for younger girls.”
The new Miss Teen York will be sponsored by VaVaVoom Boutique at Manor Farm Barn, York.
The Miss Teen GB finals will take place at The Globe at Blackpool Pleasure Beach on October 21 and 22.
The winner will receive £1,000 as well as a prize package including various beauty products.
Last year’s winner of Miss Teen GB was Imogen Chapman from Bristol.