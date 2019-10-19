THE company behind Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre has gone into administration, The Press can reveal.

Last month, The Press reported that Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre Ltd, which has brought a pop-up theatre to York for the past two summers, was set to go into liquidation, seemingly ending any hope of the attraction returning to York next year. It has now entered liquidation, according to its joint liquidator, Rob Sadler.

It has now been confirmed that the company that runs the Rose Theatre, Lunchbox Theatrical Productions Ltd, based in Welburn, has now been placed into administration.

Mr Sadler, who is also joint administrator for Lunchbox, said: “Lunchbox Theatrical Productions Limited was placed into administration by the directors to protect its business and assets on October 9, 2019.

“My colleagues and I are currently working hard with the directors to save the business and are hopeful of a successful outcome.”

He added that Thor’s Bars Limited and Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland are “unaffected” by either the liquidation of Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre or the administration of Lunchbox Theatrical Productions.

He said both are trading on through different legal entities.

Thor’s tipi bar, which plays on York’s Viking heritage and attracted more than 50,000 customers last year, will be set up in Parliament Street on November 13 and continue until January 1.

Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland has announced it will be returning to York Designer Outlet from November 16 to January 5.

James Cundall, chief executive of Lunchbox Theatrical Productions, was awarded an MBE for services to the entertainment industry in the 2019 New Year Honours list.

He was crowned Tourism Champion at the Visit York Tourism Awards in June, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to tourism and culture in York and as the driving force behind Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre.

The news about Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre entering liquidation comes after it suffered “unsustainable losses” from its recent seasons in York and at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, a spokesperson for the business told The Press last month.

The pop-up theatre attracted only 47,000 visitors in York this year, compared to 78,000 visitors last year. At Blenheim Palace only 38,000 people attended this year, whereas a figure of 75,000 was anticipated.