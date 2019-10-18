POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information after an elderly woman suffered "significant leg injuries" in a collision with a car near a York supermarket.
The Press reported on Thursday that a female pedestrian in her 80s was taken to hospital following a collision at about 11.30am that day at the entrance of Morrisons supermarket, in Front Street, Acomb.
North Yorkshire Police said an appeal to try and identify the owner of the vehicle was issued at the time. The force has since confirmed that it involved a small green hatchback car and the driver and vehicle have been identified.
Today, a spokesperson for the force added: "The female pedestrian was taken to York Hospital by ambulance to receive treatment to significant leg injuries. She remains in hospital.
"We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
"In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who may have dash camera footage."
Anyone who can help should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190191892.
