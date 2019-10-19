YOUNGSTERS laced up on their trainers to take part in Heworth CE School’s marathon yesterday.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Yorkshire Marathon, organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, 140 children at the primary school walked or ran at least one mile on Heworth Stray, so that each class covered the distance of a marathon.

Altogether, the pupils completed a combined distance equivalent to six marathons in just one morning.

Each pupil was given a sponsorship form to raise money, but the fundraising total is not yet known.

The event was aid of the school and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, which is the legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson CBE and exists to support children’s health and wellbeing and to improve the lives of people with cancer.

The money raised will be split 50/50 between the school and the appeal.

Organiser Simon Collins, a parent of two pupils at the school, said: “It was great. From Reception upwards all the kids really enjoyed themselves.

“There were lots of smiling faces at the end of it.”

He added: “We held it largely because there is the Yorkshire Marathon on Sunday. The route goes right past the school.

“It just seemed like a nice way to get the whole school involved in running and raising funds for the school at the same time.”

Rachel Sims, community fundraiser for the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, attended to start the event. She also handed out medals to each child at the end.

Head teacher Michael Carr said the children had a “great time.”

He said: “A big thank you to our school community for organising and coming together for this wonderful school event. We are already talking about doing it again next year.”