A GROUP of girls from a local football team enjoyed a trip to watch a top international women's match between England and Brazil recently.

York RI under 12s girls team coaches Gary Shaw and Kat Richardson organised the trip to the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough for his players and their parents, who watched on as England lost the match 2-1.

Gary described it as a team building day out to give the team inspiration.

He said: "The girls and parents had a great day, some of which had never been to a football game before so it was a great experience.

"Unfortunately the result didn't go our way or justify the performance that England gave.

"But after speaking to the girls they gained inspiration and encouragement from both teams and how they played the game."